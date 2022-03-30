Mass shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed

HALIFAX - The inquiry investigating the mass shooting two years ago in Nova Scotia released a document today that provides chilling details about the mayhem that ensued when the killer continued his rampage the morning after he killed 13 people in Portapique, N.S.
Early on April 19, 2020, the RCMP were unaware the gunman had resumed shooting people until frantic 911 calls started coming in shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Until that morning, police were unaware the suspect had escaped from Portapique in a replica RCMP cruiser.
The new document shows that after spending the night in Debert, N.S., the shooter left before sunrise and drove undetected to a home in West Wentworth, N.S., about 40 kilometres to the north.
Surveillance camera footage indicates the killer arrived at the home of Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins on Hunter Road at 6:35 a.m., and investigators believe the two were fatally shot inside their home before it was set on fire.
The inquiry's investigators also believe neighbour Tom Bagley was out for a morning walk some time after 8:50 a.m. when he was shot just outside the house.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.