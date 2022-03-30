Mass shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed

RCMP Constables Adam Merchant, Aaron Patton and Stuart Beselt, left to right, the first officers on the scene in Portapique, are questioned by commission counsel Roger Burrill at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Monday, March 28, 2022. The inquiry investigating the mass shooting released a key document today that provides chilling details about the mayhem that ensued when the killer resumed his rampage the morning after his killed 13 people in Portapique. CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan