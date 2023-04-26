'Where's the accountability?' Deadline looms for mass shooting inquiry recommendation

Serena Lewis, a social worker with an expertise in grief counselling from Great Village, N.S., participates in a roundtable discussion at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. In less than a week, the federal and Nova Scotia governments will face the first deadline for action recommended by the inquiry that investigated the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan