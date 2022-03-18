Dikes to protect N.S.-N.B. link from flooding expected to cost hundreds of millions

John Atkinson, an area farmer and land owner, stands on a dike along the LaPlanche River near Amherst, N.S. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. An engineering study looking at three options to save the land link between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick from climate-related flooding is pegging the costs at ranging from a low of about $189 million to a high of just over $300 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan