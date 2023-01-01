Minimum wage on Prince Edward Island set to increase to $14.50 today

Prince Edward Island's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa on July 6, 2020. The first of two instalments that will see Prince Edward Island's minimum wage increase to $15 by the end of the year come into effect Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CHARLOTTETOWN - The first of two increases that will boost Prince Edward Island's minimum wage to $15 by the end of the year comes into effect on Sunday.

A news release from the province’s Department of Economic Growth says minimum wage is set to increase by 80 cents to $14.50 on Jan. 1, and will rise a further 50 cents on Oct. 1.

The minimum wage increase for P.E.I. was first announced in the fall.

The three other Atlantic provinces all raised minimum wage rates at some point in 2022.

Minimum wages in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador stand at $13.75 and $13.70, respectively.

The 25-cent increase Nova Scotia instituted in October pushed the rate to $13.60. The province says it plans to have a minimum wage of $15 an hour in place by October 2024, while both P.E.I. and Newfoundland plan to reach that benchmark this fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2023.

