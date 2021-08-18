Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives to take power after surprising election win

HALIFAX, United Kingdom - Nova Scotia premier-designate Tim Houston is scheduled to speak with reporters today after voters handed his party a majority mandate in last night's election.
The Progressive Conservatives surged to victory over the governing Liberals, and The Canadian Press is projecting his party will win 31 ridings in the province's newly expanded 55-seat legislature.
Elections Nova Scotia suspended vote counting in six electoral districts earlier today because of an outstanding number of votes and limited staff to process them.
The agency says vote counting will continue at 10 a.m. local time in the ridings of Argyle, Cumberland North, Dartmouth South, Halifax-Atlantic, Halifax-Chebucto and Halifax-Citadel-Sable Island.
In his victory speech, the 51-year-old chartered accountant said the public responded to the solutions he put forward and decided against simply rewarding the Liberals for competently handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liberal Leader Iain Rankin told supporters in Halifax Tuesday night he didn't have immediate plans to step down despite the resounding defeat. The party is leading or elected in 17 ridings, down from 24 at the dissolution of the legislature.
The NDP didn't see a significant shift from their pre-election status of five seats, though they managed to gain the riding of Cape Breton Centre--Whitney Pier.
Houston is expected to speak with reporters in his Pictou County riding at 11 a.m. local time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2021.