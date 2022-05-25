Victims' families boycotting N.S. mass shooting inquiry over questioning of Mounties

Commissioners Leanne Fitch, Michael MacDonald, chair, and Kim Stanton, left to right, attend the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Truro, N.S. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Lawyers for some of the families killed during the rampage have been instructed to boycott hearings over the commission's decision to limit testimony by some senior RCMP officers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan