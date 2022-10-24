Population of endangered North Atlantic right whales continues to decline: study

A right whale known as "Half Note” and her calf are shown in a January, 2022 handout photo off of Georgia. The calf was thin with whale lice on its flukes, indications of poor health. A new study says the population of critically endangered North Atlantic right whales continued its downward trend this year, partly because only 15 calves were born in 2022, far below the average of 24 reported in the early 2000s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute **MANDATORY CREDIT**