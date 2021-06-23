Halifax police constable defends actions in cell death of man wearing spit hood

Corey Rogers, 41, lies in a police lockup cell at about 11 p.m. on June 15, 2016, where he later died, in this still image taken from surveillance video provided by Nova Scotia Courts. He was arrested on June 15, 2016, for being intoxicated in a public place and later had a spit hood placed over his face. Const. Justin Murphy testified today before the Nova Scotia Police Review Board, which is hearing an appeal of the discipline he and constables Ryan Morris and Donna Lee Paris received for their role in arresting Corey Rogers and leaving him in a cell wearing the hood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Province of Nova Scotia Courts *MANDATORY CREDIT*