An ocean menace: study finds ghost gear capturing species at risk and lobster

An emaciated Atlantic wolffish, shown in this handout image provided by Coastal Action via Dalhousie University, with chaffing injury was released from a retrieved lobster trap near Shelburne, Nova Scotia. A new study has found that lost and discarded fishing gear found off the southwest coast of Nova Scotia the site of Canada's most lucrative lobster fishery continues to trap species at risk. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO * MANDATORY CREDIT *