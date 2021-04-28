Families remember those lost in Cyclone helicopter crash on one-year anniversary

Sailor First Class Shane Cowbrough, stepfather to the late Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, visits a display at the Shearwater Aviation Museum at 12 Wing Shearwater in Dartmouth, N.S. on Monday, April 26, 2021. Abbigail Cowbrough was killed when a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea on 29 April, 2020, killing all six personnel aboard.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan