In-person voting called off in N.L. provincial election due to COVID-19 outbreak

Liberal Leader Andrew Furey, left to right, Progressive Conservative Leader Ches Crosbie and NDP Leader Alison Coffin sit prior to a TV debate from the floor of the House of Assembly in St. John's, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Newfoundland and Labrador will be be run by a so-called "caretaker government" for at least another two weeks after voting in Saturday's provincial election was delayed for nearly half the districts in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly