Nova Scotians to vote Tuesday in provincial election believed tighter than expected

This composite image of three photographs shows, from left to right, Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Iain Rankin, taken in Halifax on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021; Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston taken in Halifax on Saturday, October 27, 2018; and Nova Scotia New Democrative Party Leader Gary Burrill taken in Halifax on Thursday, May 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan, Ted Pritchard