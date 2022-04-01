Families describe tense encounters with RCMP on N.S. mass shooting's second day

Commission counsel Roger Burrill displays a photo taken from a video camera that shows the mock RCMP cruiser used by Gabriel Wortman at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19 of 2020, in Halifax on Thursday, March 31, 2022. Documents released Thursday on Nova Scotia's mass shooting describe some of the tense and tragic moments that arose as RCMP officers and then distraught family members arrived at the scene of two brutal killings during the rampage's second day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan