Ahead of Quebec premier's visit, provincial panel recommends new Churchill Falls deal

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - As Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey prepares for energy talks with Quebec Premier Francois Legault, a panel is recommending the two strike a new Churchill Falls hydroelectric energy deal.
The existing agreement between the two provinces expires in 2041, and a panel assembled last year by the Newfoundland and Labrador government says the province should negotiate a new arrangement with Hydro-Québec.
Legault has made the deal's renewal a key piece of his energy strategy as the province tries to lower greenhouse gas emissions and meet its growing electricity needs.
He is expected to travel to Newfoundland on Thursday for two days of talks with Furey.
The 1969 Churchill Falls deal allows Hydro-Québec to purchase the majority of the electricity generated at the station in central Labrador — and therefore reap most of the profits.
As of 2019, the deal has yielded close to $28 billion in profits to Quebec, compared to just $2 billion for Newfoundland and Labrador.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2023.