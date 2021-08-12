Judge reserves decision to exclude evidence in cannabis cupcake court martial in N.B.

Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell arrives for a court martial at CFB Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., on Thursday, August 12, 2021. A military judge has reserved decision on an application to exclude some evidence at the court martial of a New Brunswick soldier accused of giving cannabis-laced cupcakes to a group of Canadian Armed Forces members taking part in a 2018 live-fire training exercise. Bombardier Chelsea Cogswell faces a total of ten charges, including eight of administering a noxious substance. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett