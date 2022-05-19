RCMP seeking accommodations for officers testifying at N.S. mass shooting inquiry

Jeff West, left, and Kevin Surette, retired RCMP staff sergeants who were critical incident commanders, provide testimony dealing with command post, operational communications centre and command decisions at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. The RCMP say the commission of inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia would be violating its own rules if Mounties who have endured trauma were called to testify without some form of accommodation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan