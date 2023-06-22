Remotely operated vehicles join subsea search for missing Titanic submersible

Sean Leet, left, chairman of Horizon Maritime Services, stands with Chief Mi'sel Joe of the Miawpukek First Nation, at a news conference at the harbour in St. John's, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Underwater noises described as “banging” have been heard in an area of the Atlantic where a submersible disappeared three days ago near the wreck of the Titanic, search officials confirmed Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sarah Smellie