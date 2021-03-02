Mounties who shot at fellow officer, civilian during N.S. mass shooting cleared

RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell discusses the timeline of events and locations of the Nova Scotia shootings at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S., on April 24, 2020. A watchdog agency has cleared two Mounties who fired at a civilian and an RCMP officer at a firehall amid last year's Nova Scotia mass shooting, concluding they had reason to believe they were shooting at the killer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith