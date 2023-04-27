Halifax company to upgrade 13 Cormorant helicopters for Canada's military

A Royal Canadian Air Force Cormorant helicopter from 103 Search and Rescue Squadron based at 9 Wing Gander takes off from the airport in Deer Lake, N.L. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015. Defence Minister Anita Anand says a Halifax-based firm has been awarded a major subcontract for the $1.2 billion upgrade of the military’s fleet of search-and-rescue helicopters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan