Local politicians flip-flopped Thursday on an earlier decision to turn down a retroactive $1-million request from Interior Health to help cover the capital cost of a new urgent primary care centre in downtown Penticton.
The board of the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District voted 12-7 in favour of pulling the cash from reserves to cover local taxpayers’ 40% share of the facility, which is located in a strip mall on Martin Street.
Opposing votes were registered by directors Campbell Watt, Katie Robinson, Petra Veintimilla, Rick Knodel, Doug Holmes, Karla Kozakevich and Subrina Monteith.
And although they voted last time to deny funding, directors Riley Gettens, Spencer Coyne and John Vassilaki all had a change of heart and went along with request Thursday, but didn’t explain their reasons.
The earlier 10-9 vote was recorded at the April 15 meeting, but chair Judy Sentes exercised the power afforded to her position to bring back the item for reconsideration.
Sentes, also a Penticton city councillor, said she did so because she heard after the April 15 meeting that some directors weren’t entirely clear about what they were voting on.
“There was concern they had been called to a vote they really weren’t comfortable or set to make,” she explained.
Mark Pendergraft, who represents rural Osoyoos, suggested that denying the funding request could put a chill on future health projects in the region.
“Be cautious when you’re looking at the message you’re sending. Please reconsider this,” said Pendergraft.
Rick Knodel, the director for rural Oliver, bristled at that suggestion.
“Since when do we vote on being extorted? That is absolutely insane,” said Knodel.
Others, however, urged a broader perspective.
“Penticton has a serious, serious problem and they need this facility and we need to get past this bickering with the province,” said Ron Obirek, who represents Okanagan Falls and other communities on the east side of Skaha Lake.
Doug Holmes agreed with that sentiment, but called for Interior Health to lay out a big-picture plan for primary care in the region rather than ask for project funding in “piecemeal fashion.”
“Until we agree or not agree on the big picture, there’s no point doing it in a piecemeal way like this because someone is going to lose out and there’s going to be resentment,” said Holmes.
Subrina Monteith, the director for Kaleden and areas west of Skaha Lake, said the public should also be given a chance to weigh in on that big picture.
“We’ve been through all of this, but we missed the important part: Asking the ratepayers,” said Monteith.
Despite a sharp division on the funding request, directors vote unanimously to send a letter to Interior Health and the Ministry of Health to express their displeasure with the process.
Interior Health officials told the April 15 meeting they were unable to present the funding request before the centre opened because their hands were tied by the Ministry of Health, which only publicly announced the project March 9 – just three weeks before it opened.
It remains unclear why Interior Health didn’t ask to have that discussion in camera to protect confidentiality or why it was able to disclose some details of the project to local doctors and its landlord to reach agreements required to open the UPCC.
The OSRHD is led by the same directors and staff as the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. Its main purpose is to levy taxes to fund the local share – 40% – of capital costs for health care in the area.