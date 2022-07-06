Summer is here at long last, and so is the return of Creperie Ooolala.
Housed in a refurbished Airstream trailer painted a can’t-miss-it bright white, the popular creperie has resumed its station alongside the iconic SS Sicamous this past week with queen-of-the-crepes, Carole Dumestre, at the helm.
Ooolala is celebrating 13 years — 10 at the Sicamous location — building increased momentum since its humble beginnings in a re-jigged hot dog cart.
Crepes are very thin pancakes, created in 13th century Brittany, France. True to the crepe’s traditional French origins, Dumestre, who hails from Provence, continues the vibe at her creperie. Chanson sets the musical mood, and vintage imagery evoking nostalgic scenes of Paris and the Cote d’Azure provide playful décor accents.
A few tables and chairs set with cheery gingham tablecloths invite for a lovely picnicky setting, and red vinyl diner stools, some with views of the crepe pans, dot the outside of the trailer.
It all sets the stage for the creperie’s menu of savoury and sweet crepes, each expertly made to order.Dumestre perfected her recipe during apprenticeships in France and through her own experimentation, settling on 100-percent organic buckwheat flour to fuel her crepe creations.
The gluten-free buckwheat is very traditional and adds a nutritious, textural element to the finished product, able to contain the ingredients held within.
There are certain foods that are just better enjoyed when someone else is making them and crepes are one such thing. If you can snag a seat in front and watch them being made, it's amazing. Such deft skill, quick and exacting reflexes, perfect every time.
To keep abreast of the creperie’s increased popularity, Dumestre had to add more cast iron crepe pans to her arsenal along with a solid team, including two experienced crepiers from Brittany.
Fans can choose from 10 delicious savoury crepes — from classic ham and cheese and the ‘Parisienne’ amped up with garlic and parsley, to stewy amalgams such as the ‘Ole’ of chorizo, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, spinach, cheese and green onions, or the ‘Sheridan’ created by a regular customer, that sees egg, feta, spinach, fresh basil, cheese and an anointing of maple syrup.
Those with a sweet tooth can choose from 15 variations from simple butter and sugar and lemon juice to seasonal fruit and the ‘Nutty’ of caramel, roasted almonds, pecans and bananas.
Once the batter is poured onto the cast iron pan, a t-shaped implement is used to spread the batter evenly over the surface. Ingredients are added to the batter and through a series of flipping with long stainless spatulas the crepe is formed into its classic cylindrical form, wrapped in red checked paper, enjoyed either on the go or at one of the tables. Thirsts are quenched with housemade lemonade, ice tea and espresso-fueled coffee drinks.
I get there early, tying in my daily walk regime to a reward at the end, but Ooolala is a perfect casual lunch spot après beach, or for a mid-afternoon snack.
Diners can enjoy the cheery service, delicious crepes and lovely setting daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of September — weather permitting. Please note that payment is cash or e-transfer only.
With fork and pen in hand, and a passion for culinary adventure, Shelora Sheldan, writer, cook and curious traveller, goes in search of the delectable.