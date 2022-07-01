Friday, July 1
• Canada Day (stat holiday)
• From Ottawa, Canada Day morning special, 11 a.m. (PT, CBC); evening music special featuring guests Charlotte Cardi, Salebarbes, Johnny Reid, Tenille Arts, Riit, Ariane Moffat, Neon Dreams, Samian, Cindy Bedard, Gurdeep Pandher, Walk Off the Earth, Sarahmee, William Prince and Sebastian Gaskin, 8 p.m. (PT, CBC).
• Canada Day in the Park, Gyro Park in Penticton, Chayce Kennedy, 10 a.m., Yamabiko Taiko, 11 a.m., bagpiper, 11:40 a.m., Penticton Concert Band and Serenity Baptiste, noon, opening ceremonies and cake cutting, 12:15 p.m., Penticton Concert Band, 12:30 p.m., Ari Neufeld, 1 p.m., Bent Family Belly Dancing, 2 p.m., Aidan Mayes and Mandy Cole, 3 p.m., The Meliponas, 4 p.m., Tiller’s Folly, 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk courtesy of Penticton Lakeside Resort, 10 p.m.
• 72nd annual Cherry Fiesta in Osoyoos, Rotary pancake breakfast in town square, 8:30-10:30 a.m., parade down Main Street begins at 11 a.m., bandshell entertainment at Gyro bandshell with MC Brock Jackson: Uncorked, noon, opening ceremonies, 1 p.m., Dance Oasis, 1:30 p.m., pie eating contest, potato sack and three-legged races, 2:15 p.m., Sister Soul B, 4 p.m., Double Stop Creek, 5:45 p.m., Punjabi Bhangra Dance, 7:15 p.m., Rebel Luv, 8:15 p.m., fireworks, 10 p.m.
• Canada Day picnic organized by the Summerland Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Memorial Park in Summerland
• Okanagan Falls Canada Day events, free pancake breakfast at OK Falls Seniors Centre, 1128 Willow St., 8-11 a.m., hotdog lunch with the Lions Club at Kenyon Park, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., bike parade, crafts, games, cake at Keyon Park, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., music and market at Centennial Park, 2-4 p.m., live music at Centennial Park, 4-7 p.m.
• Oliver Parks & Recreation hosts a free pancake breakfast, sponsored by Kevin’s No Frills, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. outside the Oliver Community Centre, 6359 Park Dr.
• Penticton Rotary Ribfest, Skaha Lake Park (note new location), 11 a.m.-10 p.m., first of three days, featuring champion barbecue teams, live music, children’s entertainment, beverage garden, Friday’s schedule of entertainers: Tiger Bomber, 2:35 p.m., Rollin’ Coal, 4:20 p.m., The Flannel Contract, 6:05 p.m., The Hillside Outlaws, 7:50 p.m.
• 25th annual Summerland Bluegrass Festival begins, first of three days, 18707 Bathville Road, workshops, jamming, band scramble, open stage time, $15 per day or $30 for the weekend, for information and tickets visit: summerlandbluegrass.com
• Live acoustic music with Rick Van Camp and Laurie MacGregor, Township 7 Winery, 3-5 p.m.
• Pacific Coast Premier Men’s Soccer League action, Kamloops at Penticton Pinnacles, King’s Park, 2 p.m.
• Penticton Scottish Festival presents free concert, 7 p.m. at King’s Park featuring Ceol na hEireann and the Vale United Pipe Band
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m., proceeds to Starfish backpack project
• Canada Day concert with the Organic Humans, The Wrong Turn Tavern, 629 7th Ave., Keremeos, 7:30 p.m.
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
• The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos is now open for the season, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. daily, $15 (adults), $10 (students and seniors), $30 for the family, season passes available for $45, for more details: oldgristmill.ca
• LocoLanding Adventure Park now open daily for the season, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Coyotes Cruises, float the River Channel, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., launch at 215 Riverside Drive, open daily
• Penticton Public Sculpture exhibit, eight pieces of public art are now on display on Lakeshore Drive, outside City Hall and at the Vancouver Hill roundabout
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, celebrate Canada Day with burgers and fries, noon-5:30 p.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Penticton Elks Lodge, fish and chips, noon-1 p.m., acoustic jam session, 6:30 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” (G, 87 minutes); “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes); “The Black Phone” (PG, 102 minutes); “Lightyear,” (G, 105 minutes); “Jurassic World: Dominion (PG, 147 minutes); “Top Gun: Maverick,” (PG, 131 minutes).
• Now playing at the Oliver Theatre: “Elvis,” (PG, 159 minutes).
Saturday, July 2
• 7th annual Penticton Scottish Festival, Kings Park,11 a.m.-6 p.m. featuring solo piping, drumming, pipe bands, Highland dancing, heavy events, Celtic music and entertainment; gate admission is $15, $12 (seniors and youth), $5 (ages 6-12), ages five and under are free; also: Whiskey School featuring Macaloney’s Island Distillers at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. ($30, which also includes gate admission)
• Penticton Rotary Ribfest, Skaha Lake Park (note new location), noon.-10 p.m., second of three days, featuring champion barbecue teams, live music, children’s entertainment, beverage garden, Saturday’s schedule of entertainers: 13 Broken Bones, 2:35 p.m., Rollin’ Coal, 6:05 p.m., Roland Allen’s rock trio, 7:50 p.m.
• 25th annual Summerland Bluegrass Festival, second of three days, 18707 Bathville Road, workshops, jamming, band scramble, open stage time, $15 per day or $30 for the weekend, for information and tickets visit: summerlandbluegrass.com
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30 p.m.
• Joe Veltri performs at Slackwater Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m.
• Learn about our city’s history, visit the SS Sicamous Maritime Museum, open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Fresh BC Talent presents live performers ages 9-18 outside Blenz Coffee, 284 Main Street, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge car show, 3-6 p.m., meat draw, 3:30 p.m., fried chicken dinner, 5:30 p.m., music with The Midnight Special, 6 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. and Downtown Penticton community market, 200 block of Main Street, 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., bike valet available from Penticton and Area Cycling Association, free bike valet provided by Penticton and Area Cycling Association
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• All aboard: Kettle Valley Railway in Summerland is operating again this season, scenic runs on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., $29 (adults), $27 (seniors), $24 (youth), $19 (kids 3-12), visit: kettlevalleyrailway.org
Sunday, July 3
• Penticton Rotary Ribfest, Skaha Lake Park (note location), final day, noon.-10 p.m., Sunday’s schedule of live entertainers: The Flannel Contract, 1:35 p.m., Tiger Bomb, 3:20 p.m., 13 Broken Bones, 5 p.m., The Heels, 7:35 p.m.
• Final day: 25th annual Summerland Bluegrass Festival 18707 Bathville Road, workshops, jamming, band scramble, open stage time, $15 per day or $30 for the weekend, for information and tickets visit: summerlandbluegrass.com
• Freida Whales Drag July Long Weekend Extravaganza, Slackwater Brewing, shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m., $20
• 8th annual Okanagan Trestles Tour, Myra Canyon-Chute Lake-Glenfir-Penticton, to register or for details: okanagantrestlestour.com
• Paul Gibbons performs on The Barking Parrot’s patio, 5:30 p.m.
• Jazz and blues musician Bianca Berkland at Cannery Brewing Co., 5-7 p.m.
• Summerland Rotary Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Main Street, more than 35 vendors
• The Organic Humans in concert, Crowsnest Vineyard , 2035 Superior Drive, Cawston, for details phone: 250-499-5129
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street in front of the Wholesale Club
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
