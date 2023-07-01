RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating a 52-year-old Penticton man who has been missing for the past 10 days.
Tom Cowles, who is also known as Tommy, was last seen Tuesday, June 20.
He’s described by police as a Caucasian male, age 52, six feet, one inch in height, blue eyes and brown hair.
Cowles was visible in the community in the 2000s as a frequent actor with Bare Bones Theatre Co. which operated out of The Cannery Trade Centre. He was also briefly involved with the Can Coffee House in the space that’s now occupied by The Nest restaurant.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts is asked to contact the BC-RCMP detachment in Penticton or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.