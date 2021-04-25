Municipal taxes in Kelowna are poised to rise at double the current inflation rate, pending city council’s expected approval Monday.
The 2021 budget calls for a tax hike of 4.04%. For the owner of an average home, the increase means they will pay about $2,200 in municipal tax this summer, $85 more than last year.
This amount is after deduction of the provincially funded Homeowner Grant, and does not include school taxes, hospital taxes, regional district taxes, parcel taxes and other fees that almost double the amount that must be paid.
In March, Statistics Canada said the inflation rate was 2.2%. In February it was 1.1%.