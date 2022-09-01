Local candidates won’t be the only ones who may knock on your door this fall.
Following a 30-month hiatus due to COVID, Jehovah’s Witnesses are resuming their door-to-door ministry, starting today (Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022).
“JW’s one-on-one course offers practical training on what Bible teaches and help to cope with daily personal struggles, including health challenges, financial setbacks, and emotional trauma that can rob us of inner peace,” local spokesman Doug Gorcak said in a statement.
There are 1,193 congregations in Canada including ones in Penticton, Oliver/Osoyoos and Summerland.
"When the pandemic hit, and in keeping with governmental restrictions, we determined that it would be best to suspend our door-to-door ministry, and adjust our community outreach to personal letters, phone calls and teaching our Bible course through videoconference." said B.C. spokesman Max Correia.