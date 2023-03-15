Police are appealing for information from the public after an apparent abduction attempt this past weekend on the Penticton Indian Reserve.
A woman reported to police that she was walking alone on Westhills Drive around 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, when a man drove by slowly in a truck, then turned around and drove back towards her.
“The man stopped his vehicle and insisted the woman get inside his truck. The woman immediately refused. Upon seeing another approaching vehicle, the man continued to drive back north on Westhills Drive,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“Not knowing the man’s intention, the woman was understandably shaken up by the interaction.”
The suspect is described as Caucasian, 60 years of age, with white hair. His truck is described as grey with a large, white canopy, with a bench seat in the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.