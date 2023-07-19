Canadian Tire is planning to nearly double the size of its store in Penticton, while adding more parking and freshening up the building’s look.
The required development permit was approved unanimously by city council at its meeting Tuesday.
Plans presented to council by Canadian Tire Real Estate Ltd. call for a 59,000-square-foot addition to the store, which currently occupies 64,000 square feet.
Most of the new area will be given over to retail space, while a smaller portion will be used to expand the warehouse. And the number of parking spots on the site will increase from 284 to 361.
“The proposal includes reconfiguring the parking lot to provide more landscaping aeras, new trees and to break up the paved areas… as well as providing a new sidewalk connection from the store to Railway Street, which currently doesn’t exist today,” said city planner Steven Collyer in his presentation to council.
The additions will go onto the east and south sides of the existing building.
Expansion on the south side was restricted by a road covenant that was applied when the property was developed for Canadian Tire in 1996, but council agreed to kill it after learning the B.C. Transportation Ministry has no desire for a new road there.
No public notices or consultation were required in advance of issuing the development permit, according to Collyer, because the project fits within all applicable guidelines.
Staff is authorized to issue minor development permits, but the sheer size of the Canadian Tire application required council to sign off.