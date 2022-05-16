Community members are invited to an open house Tuesday night to find out more about how economic development could help unlock Okanagan Falls’ untapped potential.
Hosted by the Okanagan Falls Community Association, the event is slated for 6-9 p.m. in the gym at the local elementary school.
A series of guest speakers is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., including Gary Peters of Avery Group, which last year purchased the old Weyerhaeuser industrial park; Jim Morrison and Mark Mellisen of Wildstone Group, who will talk about housing; and Gail Scott, the economic development officer for Okanagan Falls.
Other planned discussion topics include the ongoing Area D governance study and the potential handover of the Okanagan Falls Irrigation District to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.