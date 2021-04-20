Cases of COVID-19 were reported on recent Kelowna flights.
On the morning of April 2, someone flying on WestJet flight 3325 to Vancouver had the virus. People sitting in rows 10-16 are advised to self-monitor for symptoms.
On April 4, virus cases were reported on a Swoop flight to Toronto WestJet flight 3320 from Vancouver and two WestJet flights from Calgary.
A case was also reported on WestJet flight 171 to Edmonton on April 5, WestJet flight 3342 from Calgary on April 6 and WestJet 3110 to Calgary on April 8.