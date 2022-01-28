Kelowna Mounties recovered heavy equipment, a stash of weapons and drugs, and a vintage dirt bike as three investigations were concluded recently.
On Jan. 13, Kelowna, Penticton and Lake Country RCMP executed three search warrants in Penticton and Lake Country.
A Lake Country man was arrested following a month-long investigation into thefts of heavy equipment.
Police recovered nine trailers of various kinds, a CAT skid steer, a utility vehicle, tools, 18 firearms as well as a cross bow.
The estimated value of the stolen property is $300,000, police said in a news release Thursday.
A 28-year-old man from Lake Country was arrested and faces multiple charges.
On Jan. 19, the drugs and organized crime section raided a home on Elliot Road in West Kelowna to wrap up a two-week investigation. Police suspected they’d find a bunch of prohibited weapons.
Officers seized a loaded handgun, multiple magazines of ammunition, and two firearm suppressors. Police also seized 10 ounces of suspected cocaine, 10 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, cash and drug trafficking material.
A 49-year-old man was arrested. The RCMP emergency response team, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (B.C.’s gang police) and Canadian Border Services Agency were also involved in the raid.
On Jan. 21, police seized a vintage-style dirt bike after receiving complaints of a man driving the bike around Gordon Drive and Clement Avenue in Kelowna.
Police determined the bike has been stolen earlier that morning from a business on Clement Avenue. Police also recovered cheques and electronics as they arrested a 37-year-old man.