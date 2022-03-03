On the heels of two weekend home games, Penticton Vees doubled Merritt Centennials 4-2 in BCHL junior hockey action, Wednesday in Merritt.
Ethan Mann, Spencer Smith, Aydar Sunjev and Ryan Hopkins scored in the victory. Ben Ward replied with both goals for Merritt.
Carter Serhyenko made 23 saves in posting the win in net. John Hicks, meanwhile, made 54 stops for Merritt, including 23 in the first period.
The Vees, first overall in the BCHL standings (37-7-0-2), resume action Friday, March 4, 2022 against Prince George Spruce Kings (25-12-3-8) at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday against Trail Smoke Eaters at 6 p.m.
Tonight’s game is Pucks and Paws night and Saturday will be Pink the Rink, in support of anti-bullying.