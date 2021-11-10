KELOWNA — Skaters will be able to leave their COVID-19 vaccination cards at home this winter when they head downtown to use the Stuart Park outdoor ice rink.
“We’re planning to open the rink for casual use only with no formal check-in required,” said Doug Nicholas, the city’s sport and event services manager.
An exception to that open-use policy, however, will apply on New Year’s Eve.
That’s when Festivals Kelowna plans to stage its traditional New York New Years celebration, with a variety of events and attractions along the downtown waterfront.
For that night, Nicholas said, those wanting to skate on the Stuart Park ice rink will be required to show their COVID-19 vaccination card.
“Plans may change as we start putting things together, but that’s where we’re at right now,” Nicholas said.
Last winter, access to the Stuart Park ice rink was by reservation only, to limit the number of people on the ice at any one time. The open air rink was fenced off, and security guards controlled access.