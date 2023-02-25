Even when you’re right, leave anthem’s wording alone
Dear Editor:
At last Sunday’s NBA All-Star game, Canadian singer Jully Black decided to change the lyrics to our national anthem.
Instead of singing “our home and native land,” she sang “our home on native land,” emphasizing the word “on.”
Oh wait a minute, that’s actually pretty accurate, isn’t it?
Clever stuff Jully, but it’s not your call to make.
That was presumptuous of her to decide she gets to speak on behalf of 37 million Canadians.
It’s not her place to decide on her own – or with a small group of consultees – that the national anthem needs changing.
The anthem’s lyrics are set by an act of parliament. That’s where they should be changed, and have been several times over the years.
Singers have tried to change the lyrics before. Remember the Tenor at the baseball All-Star game in 2016. Remigio Pereira was kicked out of the group pretty quickly after that disastrous attempt.
Montreal Canadiens anthem singer Roger Doucet decided he was a big enough star to try that in 1978, and inserted a reference to “rights and liberty.”
Liberty is a word the Americans overuse. We can find something better.
Imagine if an American singer changed the lyrics to the Star-Spangled Banner to make it less warlike. He or she would be bumped so far down the career ladder, they’d have to share a rung with Louie CK.
If the lyrics to O Canada need changing, there is a procedure for doing that. It’s not up to one person.
Most recently, in 2018, Parliament changed “in all our sons command” to “in all of us command.”
I worried new phrasing might sound clunky, but it fits into the song just fine and now that it’s sung that way at sporting events, most people have adapted to it.
Singers should find another way to express their views. They should stick to singing the anthem the way Parliament has decided it should be done this week.
Pat Bulmer
Kelowna
RCMP does lousy job of traffic control
Dear Editor:
I am stunned at how West Kelowna RCMP drivers drive with no ability to follow the rules of the road.
No signals. Not using roundabouts properly with regards to signals. Always looking at their computer screens.
I know they’re trained to do it, but they miss all of the driving infractions that are visible to those of us driving right alongside the same RCMP cruiser, such as people on their cell phones, or people driving through a red light.
And nothing is done. What do these RCMP officers do besides clearly waste taxpayers’ money?
Stand up and do your job correctly. Otherwise you’re just leading every other driver on the road to believe that they’re entitled to drive around without signalling, and utilizing their cell phones, because there are no RCMP officers around to stop them from doing it, or noticing the clear law breaking occurring right in front of them.
Are they paying any attention to their surroundings? If they have work to do on the computer, do it when they get back to the office.
I think we should go back to radio dispatching police, they don’t need that computer in their vehicles, distracting them all the time.
Patrick Bonar
West Kelowna
Summerland council owes an explanation
Dear Editor:
The water metering issue has come up again in Summerland, as it does every time we have a new council.
In 2010 the municipality of Summerland received a provincial grant to install water meters on all the existing water lines. For whatever reason the municipality failed to do so, and left over three hundred existing irrigation lines unmetered.
There has never been an explanation given why this happened.
Since 2014 the municipality wants the affected homeowners to pay for an infrastructure the municipality had the funding for from the provincial government.
In 2020 a petition undersigned by 300-plus people was presented to council, and never even acknowledged along with the many letters written to them.
One request in the petition was that: We the undersigned are requesting council to rescind this decision until the promised public engagement is possible, and the public engagement includes a comprehensive discussion and evaluation of domestic and irrigation water requirements, usage, and fee structure.
This meeting hasn’t happened yet.
The water committee made the recommendation a few years back that the municipality provide the meters as funds become available. Until then the homeowners pay the irrigation rate agricultural properties are paying.
It seems rather unethical of the municipality to force us to pay for the meters the province already provided the funds for.
Elizabeth Bartosinski
Summerland
EDITOR’S NOTE: A letter from Charmaine W., dropped off in our Penticton office on Thursday, needs to be verified. Could the author please contact us at 250-490-0880, ext. 300.