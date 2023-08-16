Is Naramata prepared for a major wildfire?
Dear Editor
Our granddaughters (age 6 and 9) raised some money for the volunteer fire department in Naramata.
My wife and I took them to meet some of the volunteers. Needless to say, they’re wonderful folks.
When we were there, I asked them what would happen if a major fire erupted in Naramata and/or came roaring down the hills. They said we would be in big trouble. They were being honest.
Watching what happened in Lahaina scared the heck out of me. It reminded me of Paradise, CA. I also was in Alberta during the Fort McMurray fire. We own a vineyard which I thought might be less vulnerable until we saw what happened in Sonoma. These fires and winds rain fire. They seem to be much more aggressive and obviously create their own fierce weather systems.
We have essentially one road out — Naramata Road. I used to think that there would be time to evacuate but watching Lahaina... it was minutes. I then thought Okanagan Lake might be an option but folks in Lahaina died in the ocean. There was no adequate planning, although apparently exerts in Maui warned government officials of vulnerabilities years ago.
Is this applicable to our situation?
What is our plan and preparation for a major fire in the Naramata area? I feel like historical strategies are inadequate. Please be proactive. Do not let us all become unprepared victims. This came close to home when a few thousand people had to evacuate the suburbs of Penticton just a few years ago. What did we learn from that?
As great as our firefighters and first responders are, it feels like we are ill equipped and unprepared for the new realities.
I don’t want to jinx the situation but the east/back side of Naramata, according to people who frequent the area, is apparently very vulnerable in terms of being a tinder box. Are we prepared? Have we rethought the strategies? Are the warning/evacuation procedures adequate (the closest RCMP in Penticton.. are they ready?) How did the Lahaina firefighters declare the brush fire was 100 % out only to have it turn into a savage beast a few hours later. Yes, Dora added to the wind velocity, but the trades are always high as is the breeze off of the lake here in late afternoons.
Please don’t say we are short of money. The investment in Lahaina would have been a bargain compared to hundreds of lives lost and billions of dollars now.
Lorne Rubis
Naramata
Hot Jazz Festival is a can’t-miss-it event
Dear Editor
I see the Penticton Hot Jazz and Music Festival is coming back to town the on the weekend of Sept. 8-10. This promises to be another weekend of fun.
I was a little unsure about attending last year as my husband was unavailable. I was glad I decided to go as I came across several ladies from Victoria, Trail and Vancouver who were also alone. We joined up and had a wonderful weekend.
So don’t be afraid to come. People are friendly and welcoming.
Many of the old favourites are back again this year: Dave Bennett and the Memphis Speed Kings: A tribute to the music of Jerry Lee Lewis. I remember last year Bennett asked for crowd favorites and someone yelled “Great Balls of Fire” and we were off to the wonderful land of music with a whole lot of shaking going on.
All kinds of music from Boogie to Big Band; Cajun; Rock and Roll and Country Western kept the crowds hopping and the dance floors swamped. These musicians came to our city from across the continent providing fans with a varied repertoire of outstanding music to suit all tastes.
Our very own South Okanagan Big Band will be here again this year. Last year they brought with them the sound of the 40’s and 50’s with a selection of tunes to delight young and old: Everything from Frank Sinatra to Patsy Cline including many of the well-known Big Band favorites of Glenn Miller. The dance floor was crowded as people went all out to take advantage of the fun.
Thanks to Michael and Beth Campbell; the Board of Directors and their cadre of volunteers this promises to be another fun filled weekend.
Once again volunteer drivers will ferry attendees to four different venues. Much appreciation must go to Penticton and District Society for Community Living (PDSCL) for the use of their vans; Valet door to door transportation once again will be provided free courtesy of community minded companies like Toyota; Kia; Hyundai; Honda; Parker Chrysler making sure people get to experience what can only be called a Las Vegas experience Penticton style.
Ernie and I used to go to Las Vegas for the shows. I wish we had known Vegas-style entertainment was available right here in Penticton.
If you haven’t been yet you are missing a wonderful fun filled experience.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Halt bike lane expansion until CAO appointed
Dear Editor
One thing that is missing at Penticton city hall is accountability. With all the major costly projects initiated by the city that have crashed and burned in recent years, I do not recall one instance where anyone from City administration has acknowledged that any of these were a failure or took responsibility for them.
In most cases these projects were not a priority for the majority of the residents, and some, in fact, were opposed by them. Do you recall the mass protests at City Hall prior to a former mayor signing the agreement to install water slides in Skaha Lake Park?
Or that a group of citizens raised funds to sue the city to stop that project which ultimately ended with a substantial payment settlement to the other party involved?
What was missing was a final report on the cost of this unwanted and disruptive expenditure.
Currently, the City is involved in the well known bike lane disaster. They are moving forward to continue installing these intrusive concrete barriers along South Main Street while at the same time proposing to remove them, at great cost from Martin Street. There will be an additional cost to tear up and install these obstacles on another street, probably Winnipeg Street.
Is someone calculating what the final cost of this poorly-planned project will be? I would recommend that the City stop all work on this project until a permanent CAO is appointed.
That person may have a modicum of common sense, and will be accountable for proceeding with this questionable expense if the decision is to proceed. If in fact this unknown person believes in accountability which is currently unknown at City Hall.
Who ultimately bears the responsibility for these costly fiascos? Is it the mayor, the council, or the CAO? In my estimation it is all of the above, but the CAO bears the bulk of the blame. The CAO is the one who, supposedly, is university trained in the job of city administration, and is paid a substantial wage to do so. All senior staff who report to the CAO are supposedly trained in their various disciplines be it engineering, finance, human resources, communication, etc.
The CAO’s job is to guide the council in the best allocation of available funds for the benefit of all residents and business enterprises within the city limits. It is senior city staff’s job to propose how the funds should be best applied, and guide projects successfully to completion.
While extenuating or changing circumstances may cause a sound project to go awry, most of the recent fiascos are self-inflicted. Most of them are poorly thought out, and destined for failure from the outset. They originate from poor analysis and equally poor execution.
Claude Bergman
Penticton
What rules did parents have that kids hated?
Dear Editor
The other day I got a visit from my possible daughter (age 52). She is lovely, very presentable and very outspoken, (she is Sagittarius of course).
My first wife and I were sitting at the kitchen table with her having a family natter session. She gently started to give us nice advice (were are 80ish), I gently interrupted her and asked her a question.
“When you were a kid what was the one thing that we as your parents did that you thought was unfair and never agreed with?” She thought for three seconds and said, “Dad, I never appreciated you tidying up my room for me, I absolutely truly hated it, especially if I came home late.”
Hmm... I thought for two seconds and outlined my daily task back then. My lovely teenage daughter had the basement to herself , she was a lovely looking complete and utter female slob. She would leave the whole area looking like a redneck’s yard sale in a windstorm.
So me being a concerned parent, I used to go around to help her out and toss everything that was left out slovenly onto her bed then cover it up with the sheets, stools, chairs, books, magazines, wet towels, panties, bras, jeans, shoes and mucky socks, liberty bodices, pop cans... you name it.
Upstairs in our bed, my first wife and I used to hear her scream when she came home late and went into her room. Ah, the good old days. She grew up and married a lad who, like his possible father-in-law, was a neat freak.
My lovely daughter has changed and now she keeps a lovely tidy house and garden. So, looking back on your own life, what law did your own parents lay down that you considered was totally unfair to you? Was their rule fair between your brothers and sisters.
My sister says she hated the rule, where she had to come home when it was getting dark because she was a girl, but her brothers were allowed to still play out in the street.
And looking at present-day adults, what rules do you have for your kids that are not at all popular with them? Are you a tyrant, are your kids angels or slobs? And are the girls more difficult to train than the boys?
Will you be glad when they have grown and flown? Do you need a holiday from it all? If you ground your kid for misbehaviour, can they go to your partner for support, or is your word final?
Incidentally, there is hardly a day goes by when my lovely trained daughter doesn’t call to see how Mam and Dad are doing. Guess Dad wasn’t so bad after all, hey.
Don Smithyman
Oliver