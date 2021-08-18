More road work planned along cycle route
Expect traffic delays along portions of Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike route in the coming days.
Paving is set to begin Thursday on Fairview Road north of Duncan Avenue and continue through Saturday as crews put the finishing touches on that portion of the route.
Coming up on Monday, Aug. 23, the intersection of Martin Street and Eckhardt Avenue will be closed to allow for installation of a new traffic signal equipment. The work was previously scheduled for Thursday.
Finally, pedestrian and cyclist traffic on the 100 block of Martin Street will be disrupted Aug. 25-27 as preliminary work begins on a new outdoor rink near Gyro Park.