OUR RECOMMENDATION

Prince George comedian Alex Mackenzie and Finley are pictured in a recent publicity still. Mackenzie is one of three comics performing Friday, May 6, 2022 at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton. Partial proceeds are being donated to Critteraid Animal Sanctuary. Tickets are available on eventbrite.

 Special to The Herald

Friday, May 6, 2022

• This is National Hospice Palliative Care Week

• This is Youth Week in Penticton

• Vote for Princeton for Hockeyville, online voting takes place from May 6 at noon (PT) to May 7 at 2 p.m. only, cast your vote online at:  krafthockeyville.ca

• Penticton Comedy for Cause, featuring Chris Griffin, Sophia Johnson, Efthimios Nasiopoulos and Alex Mackenzie, the Cleland Theatre at Penticton Community Centre, 8 p.m., 50% of all proceeds will be donated to Critteraid, for tickets visit Eventbrite.ca or eclproductions.com, all ages welcome, warning: show contains some adult material

• Trombonissimo with The Flannel Contract, Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 8 p.m., $5 cover charge

• First Fridays with open mic event hosted by Daryl O’Neil, Penticton Art Gallery, doors open at 7:30 p.m., event runs until 10:30 p.m., coffee, tea and cookies available by donation

• Okanagan Spring Wine Festival, May 5-15 at various venues, for tickets and list of events: thewinefestivals.com

• Hoodoo Aventures presents Paddling Film Festival in support of Youth Outdoor Recreation Society, 16 inspiring paddling films, including 11 festival winners, 8 p.m., Marina Way Park in Penticton, $10

• Youth Week Wrap Party, Penticton Skate Park, 185 Riverside Drive, 3-7 p.m., family friendly, skate competition for youth, drop-by tents from local organizations, free swag, hotdog BBQ presented by Penticton Fire Department

• Osoyoos and District Arts Council presents Osoyoos Spring Festival. B.C. Country Music Association Award-winners Jackson Hollow at Osoyoos Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m.; $30, The Yule Brothers (indie rock), Osoyoos Elks Club, 7:30 p.m., $30, purchase online at venablestheatre.ca

• Tempest Theatre presents “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donohue, directed by Kate Twa, starring Lucas Penner, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets visit: tempest.ca/on-stage

• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.

• Penticton Seniors Centre presents open eight-ball tournament, 9 a.m., Mah Jong int., 1 p.m.

• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.

• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close

• Cascades Casino Penticton open daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (PG, 126 minutes); “Memory,” (14A, 114 minutes); “The Bad Guys,” (G, 100 minutes); “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” (14A, 105 minutes); “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” (PG, 142 minutes); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes); “The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes), for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/ penticton

Saturday, May 7, 2022

• Opening week: Downtown Penticton Association community market, 200 and 300 block of Main Street plus part of Front Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• LocoLanding Adventure Park opened weekends, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (seven-day service begins after Victoria Day weekend)

• Turning Sadness to Smiles, free yoga on the beach with Royal International Ms. Canada Prairies 2022 and former Miss Penticton princess Camelia Vokey, Skaha Lake Park beach, near the sundial, 2 p.m., by donation of non-perishable food items for the food bank or monetary donations for Camelia’s father, who begins a new life as a quadriplegic

• Tempest Theatre presents “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donohue, directed by Kate Twa, starring Lucas Penner, 7:30 p.m., $35 at: tempest.ca/on-stage

• Pacific Coast Premier Men’s Soccer League action, Kamloops Rivers at Penticton Pinacles, 2 p.m. at King’s Park

• Opening Day 2022 at The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

• Youth Week: Making Comics with Lindsay Peltz, Penticton Public Library, 1-2 p.m., all supplies provided, open to ages 12-24, no experience needed; Zine Bookbinding Workshop, Penticton Public Library, 2 p.m.

• South Okanagan Boundary Labour Council presents May Day, Working People in Our Community, Gyro Park in Penticton, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., featuring kids zone, hot dogs, special guests, cake, entertainment, community booths

• Michael Charles performs at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca

• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital

• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Osoyoos and District Arts Council presents Osoyoos Spring Festival. Juno Award-winner Jack Semple, Osoyoos Sonora Centre, 7:30 p.m., $30; Mad Jazz, Osoyoos Senior Centre, 7:30 p.m., $30, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca

• Montreal Guitar Trio, sponsored by South Okanagan Concert Society, in concert at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $27.50, for tickets visit venablestheatre.ca or visit the box office

• Art show in support of Oliver Crime Watch, Phantom Creek Estates, 4315 Black Sage Road in Oliver, noon-3 p.m.

• Penticton Garden Club plant sale, outside Valley First Credit Union at the Penticton Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. – noon, experienced gardeners will be on hand to answer questions

• South Okanagan Concert Society presents The Montreal Guitar Trio, at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $27.50, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca or purchase in person at the theatre box office, Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, baron of beef dinner, prepared by Ed and Val Folk, 5 p.m., $12, music to follow with Candie Schmidt, 5:30-9 p.m.

• Monteverdi to Mozart featuring Tracy Fehr and Seraphim, a four-voice acappella ensemble, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m., tickets are $30 and available on Eventbrite.ca

• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, fried chicken, 5 p.m., live music with Gypsy, 6 p.m.

• Live music at Highway 97 Brewing, 200 Ellis Street, 6-9 p.m.,

• Razamataz (classic rock) at the Howling Coyote Pub, 6361 Main Street in Oliver, 8 p.m., no cover

• The Met Opera: “ Turandot,” (G, 206 minutes), 9:55 a.m., Landmark Cinemas 7

Sunday, May 8, 2022

• Mother’s Day

• Mother’s Day Walk for Peace, Highway 97 between Osoyoos and Oroville, Wash., 2-4 p.m., featuring talks, poems, songs, skits and other presentations, all welcomed, an annual event since 1983 (minus the COVID years)

• Mother’s Day brunch at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., elegant garden party brunch, market style buffet in grand east ballroom, $39.95 plus tax and gratuity (ages 13 and over), $18.95 (ages 4-12), kids under 3 are free

• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, Mother’s Day breakfast, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

• Mother’s Day at the Barley Mill Pub Bistro, brunch 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., dinner and live music featuring one-course dinner, Tristan Telle performs 5:30-7:30 p.m.

• Sunday Session with Justin Glibbery and Yanti at Backdoor Winery, 9752 Jones Flat Road in Summerland, 3-5 p.m.

• Mother’s Day tea, fundraiser for Ukraine, featuring jazz music by Saxxafrass, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 2-3 p.m., $8 (individual) and $20 (family), reserve a table: call Jim Redding at 250-200-0080

• WiL in concert at The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $32 for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca, for details and artist bio: ibreakstrings.com

• LocoLanding Adventure Park opened weekends, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (seven-day service begins after Victoria Day weekend)

• The Darylectones perform at The Cannery Brewing Co., 198 Ellis Street, 5-7 p.m., no cover charge

• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m., plus dog races and last man standing

• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge

• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.

• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.

• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub

• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street (the vacant lot in front of the Wholesale Club), every Sunday

• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness

• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca

Please send us details on your event in point-form (or with a poster) five days in advance. This is a free service. Our calendar runs Tuesdays and Fridays. Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca

Recommended for you