Friday, May 6, 2022
• This is National Hospice Palliative Care Week
• This is Youth Week in Penticton
• Vote for Princeton for Hockeyville, online voting takes place from May 6 at noon (PT) to May 7 at 2 p.m. only, cast your vote online at: krafthockeyville.ca
• Penticton Comedy for Cause, featuring Chris Griffin, Sophia Johnson, Efthimios Nasiopoulos and Alex Mackenzie, the Cleland Theatre at Penticton Community Centre, 8 p.m., 50% of all proceeds will be donated to Critteraid, for tickets visit Eventbrite.ca or eclproductions.com, all ages welcome, warning: show contains some adult material
• Trombonissimo with The Flannel Contract, Clancy’s Pub, Grill and Pizza, 8 p.m., $5 cover charge
• First Fridays with open mic event hosted by Daryl O’Neil, Penticton Art Gallery, doors open at 7:30 p.m., event runs until 10:30 p.m., coffee, tea and cookies available by donation
• Okanagan Spring Wine Festival, May 5-15 at various venues, for tickets and list of events: thewinefestivals.com
• Hoodoo Aventures presents Paddling Film Festival in support of Youth Outdoor Recreation Society, 16 inspiring paddling films, including 11 festival winners, 8 p.m., Marina Way Park in Penticton, $10
• Youth Week Wrap Party, Penticton Skate Park, 185 Riverside Drive, 3-7 p.m., family friendly, skate competition for youth, drop-by tents from local organizations, free swag, hotdog BBQ presented by Penticton Fire Department
• Osoyoos and District Arts Council presents Osoyoos Spring Festival. B.C. Country Music Association Award-winners Jackson Hollow at Osoyoos Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m.; $30, The Yule Brothers (indie rock), Osoyoos Elks Club, 7:30 p.m., $30, purchase online at venablestheatre.ca
• Tempest Theatre presents “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donohue, directed by Kate Twa, starring Lucas Penner, 7:30 p.m., $35, for tickets visit: tempest.ca/on-stage
• Karaoke Friday Nights at Howling Coyote Pub and Grill, 6341 Main Street, Oliver, beginning at 8 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Seniors Centre presents open eight-ball tournament, 9 a.m., Mah Jong int., 1 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge presents weekly acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 11:30 a.m., karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 7:30 p.m.-close
• Cascades Casino Penticton open daily, 10 a.m. - midnight; 10 a.m. - 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas: “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” (PG, 126 minutes); “Memory,” (14A, 114 minutes); “The Bad Guys,” (G, 100 minutes); “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” (14A, 105 minutes); “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” (PG, 142 minutes); “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” (PG, 122 minutes); “The Lost City,” (PG, 112 minutes), for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com/ penticton
Saturday, May 7, 2022
• Opening week: Downtown Penticton Association community market, 200 and 300 block of Main Street plus part of Front Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• Penticton Farmer’s Market, 100 block of Main Street, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• LocoLanding Adventure Park opened weekends, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (seven-day service begins after Victoria Day weekend)
• Turning Sadness to Smiles, free yoga on the beach with Royal International Ms. Canada Prairies 2022 and former Miss Penticton princess Camelia Vokey, Skaha Lake Park beach, near the sundial, 2 p.m., by donation of non-perishable food items for the food bank or monetary donations for Camelia’s father, who begins a new life as a quadriplegic
• Tempest Theatre presents “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donohue, directed by Kate Twa, starring Lucas Penner, 7:30 p.m., $35 at: tempest.ca/on-stage
• Pacific Coast Premier Men’s Soccer League action, Kamloops Rivers at Penticton Pinacles, 2 p.m. at King’s Park
• Opening Day 2022 at The Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Youth Week: Making Comics with Lindsay Peltz, Penticton Public Library, 1-2 p.m., all supplies provided, open to ages 12-24, no experience needed; Zine Bookbinding Workshop, Penticton Public Library, 2 p.m.
• South Okanagan Boundary Labour Council presents May Day, Working People in Our Community, Gyro Park in Penticton, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., featuring kids zone, hot dogs, special guests, cake, entertainment, community booths
• Michael Charles performs at The Dream Café, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $25, for tickets visit: thedreamcafe.ca
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• Karaoke at The Barley Mill Pub and Sports Bistro, 8:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.; meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Osoyoos and District Arts Council presents Osoyoos Spring Festival. Juno Award-winner Jack Semple, Osoyoos Sonora Centre, 7:30 p.m., $30; Mad Jazz, Osoyoos Senior Centre, 7:30 p.m., $30, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca
• Montreal Guitar Trio, sponsored by South Okanagan Concert Society, in concert at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $27.50, for tickets visit venablestheatre.ca or visit the box office
• Art show in support of Oliver Crime Watch, Phantom Creek Estates, 4315 Black Sage Road in Oliver, noon-3 p.m.
• Penticton Garden Club plant sale, outside Valley First Credit Union at the Penticton Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. – noon, experienced gardeners will be on hand to answer questions
• South Okanagan Concert Society presents The Montreal Guitar Trio, at Frank Venables Theatre in Oliver, 7:30 p.m., $27.50, for tickets: venablestheatre.ca or purchase in person at the theatre box office, Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, baron of beef dinner, prepared by Ed and Val Folk, 5 p.m., $12, music to follow with Candie Schmidt, 5:30-9 p.m.
• Monteverdi to Mozart featuring Tracy Fehr and Seraphim, a four-voice acappella ensemble, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m., tickets are $30 and available on Eventbrite.ca
• Penticton Elks Lodge, drop-in cribbage, 10 a.m., IGA meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, fried chicken, 5 p.m., live music with Gypsy, 6 p.m.
• Live music at Highway 97 Brewing, 200 Ellis Street, 6-9 p.m.,
• Razamataz (classic rock) at the Howling Coyote Pub, 6361 Main Street in Oliver, 8 p.m., no cover
• The Met Opera: “ Turandot,” (G, 206 minutes), 9:55 a.m., Landmark Cinemas 7
Sunday, May 8, 2022
• Mother’s Day
• Mother’s Day Walk for Peace, Highway 97 between Osoyoos and Oroville, Wash., 2-4 p.m., featuring talks, poems, songs, skits and other presentations, all welcomed, an annual event since 1983 (minus the COVID years)
• Mother’s Day brunch at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., elegant garden party brunch, market style buffet in grand east ballroom, $39.95 plus tax and gratuity (ages 13 and over), $18.95 (ages 4-12), kids under 3 are free
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, Mother’s Day breakfast, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.
• Mother’s Day at the Barley Mill Pub Bistro, brunch 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., dinner and live music featuring one-course dinner, Tristan Telle performs 5:30-7:30 p.m.
• Sunday Session with Justin Glibbery and Yanti at Backdoor Winery, 9752 Jones Flat Road in Summerland, 3-5 p.m.
• Mother’s Day tea, fundraiser for Ukraine, featuring jazz music by Saxxafrass, Summerland Community Centre, 9710 Brown Street, 2-3 p.m., $8 (individual) and $20 (family), reserve a table: call Jim Redding at 250-200-0080
• WiL in concert at The Dream Cafe, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., $32 for tickets: thedreamcafe.ca, for details and artist bio: ibreakstrings.com
• LocoLanding Adventure Park opened weekends, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. (seven-day service begins after Victoria Day weekend)
• The Darylectones perform at The Cannery Brewing Co., 198 Ellis Street, 5-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Penticton Elks Lodge, breakfast, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Grimms meat draw, 2 p.m., plus dog races and last man standing
• Folk-pop-country singer Mat Duffus plays at Ye Olde Welcome Inn in Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m., no cover charge
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Rotary Club of Penticton charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m. at Barley Mill Brew Pub
• BC-SPCA South Okanagan Similkameen Flea Market, 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 1550 Main Street (the vacant lot in front of the Wholesale Club), every Sunday
• Survivorship Flea Market, 1397 Fairview Rd.(N.W. corner of Fairview and Duncan, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, all proceeds to local dragonboat team and breast cancer awareness
• Hoodoo Adventures open daily: bikes, kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, climbing gym, visit: hoodooadventures.ca
Please send us details on your event in point-form (or with a poster) five days in advance. This is a free service. Our calendar runs Tuesdays and Fridays. Email: editor@pentictonherald.ca