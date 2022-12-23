Everyone has a gift and it has become evident that the Sheriff’s gift is telling stories. Not just any stories but real-life stories about outdoor adventures (and misadventures).
So here are his Christmas gifts to you: two stories. One occurred during our October holiday in the American Southwest. The other is the result of sharing that story with friends Gerd and Suzanne who had their own adventure there.
From our holiday: If you see bike racks at the Hoover Dam (even though they are rusty from non-use), use them!
When we camped in Boulder City, Nevada, we decided to e-bike six kilometres along the gravel Historic Rail Trail through two huge rock tunnels over to Hoover Dam. It’s the only remaining section of the Hoover Dam railroad system which hauled in all the huge power generation equipment.
Arriving at the top of a concrete sidewalk with countless switchbacks down to the top of a concrete parking garage, a uniformed woman driving past in an official vehicle asked if we needed directions.
Staff at the bottom might not like it, she said, but we could walk our bikes down the stairs, then take an elevator to the ground floor. Assured our e-bikes would fit in the elevator, we descended to the main outside promenade and locked our e-bikes out of the way, helmets hanging from the handlebars. After taking numerous photos of the dam and a one-hour inside tour, we returned to our bikes.
Then the U.S. Army showed up.
OK, it was the National Guard. But he was helmet head-to-boot toe in camouflage with his finger next to the trigger of his military assault rifle.
“Did you know that we consider these bikes as ‘abandoned property?’” he asked. And when he saw the stuffed bike paniers, “we brought in the sniffer patrol.” However, no explosives were found and we didn’t look like typical terrorists.
“If you are planning to stay in this area for a few more days, use the bike racks,” he advised, now with a huge National Guard grin.
The Sheriff remembered closing the top of his bike bag, now open. The military mutt apparently didn’t like the tuna sandwich but how could he resist cold water on a 30 C day like this?
We were just grateful not to be lectured by the dam commander and not having to un-confiscate our e-bikes. As for Mr. National Guard, he was just doing his job so we had the utmost respect for him. We were so relieved at our release that we didn’t ask for a selfie with him.
As for that unidentified woman in uniform who said it was OK, let’s just say it was probably brought up at the next anti-terrorism briefing.
—————
Telling that funny story to friends prompted one of their memories. An unbelievable story… but true!
On Jan. 28, 2019, hiking/biking buddies Gerd and partner Suzanne were exploring Organ Pipe Cactus Monument, 250 kilometres east of Yuma, Arizona and very close to the U.S.-Mexican border.
“On one of our hikes in the desert, we must have triggered a sensor which was installed to catch people illegally crossing the border. There were not only four U.S. Border Patrol guards chasing us, but also a helicopter and a fighter jet circling above us. What a moment for two Canadian seniors hiking in the desert of Arizona,” recalled Gerd.
“I’ve never forgotten the border guard talking on his radio: ‘It’s all OK; two Canadian seniors enjoying a desert hike!’ The jet was already gone and the helicopter also took off. Actually, we had a nice chat and they agreed to a ‘group pic,’” Gerd said with a laugh.
Fast forward to Nov. 12, 2022 when Gerd arrived at the parking lot of the Quechan Casino Resort which is 10 kilometres west of Yuma. He watched as four border patrol trucks raced out into the desert guided by two helicopters.
“After a half-hour, one truck came back. So I stopped him and asked if was OK to do a hike to the mountains over there. He said: ‘I wouldn’t go alone because those people (out there) are desperate. BUT if you have a gun and a legal permit for it, you can!’”
Seriously?
“I said: ‘I have none because I’m a Canadian citizen and we don’t need weapons because our Prime Minister Justin Trudeau protects us.’ He laughed and we chatted for a while. Then he said: ‘A couple of years ago, a Canadian couple was hiking in the desert of Organ Pipe Cactus Monument and my colleages were running after them.’ I said with a laugh: ‘It was me and my better half.’
“What a story, eh? Some people say I should write a book! But I don’t think I have to! Because we are in the Border Patrol Reports Book already. How exciting, eh?”
In talking to the Border Patrol guard, he found out its headquarters are in Yuma so the patrol covers a considerable amount of border territory.
“The desperate people he was referring to are surprisingly not Mexicans; they are from Central American countries and the Mexican cartels have illegal activities all organized on both sides of the border.
You’re never know which guy is on their payroll so it’s quite tricky here!”
Talk about adventure hiking! All of us know what that means now!
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net