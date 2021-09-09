The last of the visiting firefighters who spent part of the summer in the South Okanagan are heading back home this weekend.
The contingent of 98 Mexican firefighters arrived July 24 and worked on the Thomas Creek and Nk’Mip Creek blazes.
“Their work this wildfire season has been invaluable to this organization and all British Columbians affected by wildfires,” the BC Wildfire Service said in a statement.
A separate contingent of 34 Australian firefighters who also arrived in late July went back Down Under at the end of August.
Approximately 300 members of the Canadian Armed Forces, plus wildland firefighters from across the country, also saw action in the South Okanagan this summer.