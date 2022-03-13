Reports of conflicts between humans and wildlife in West Kelowna were up substantially from previous years.
There were 410 reports about bears and 225 reports about deer last year, according to Wild Safe B.C.
In the preceding five years, there was an annual average of 250 bear reports and about 100 reports about deer, the agency says.
“The significant increase in bear reports was likely due to nearby wildfires and drought conditions,” Wild Safe BC co-ordinator Meg Bjordal says in a year-end report.
September was the busiest month for bear-human conflicts, accounting for more than one-quarter of all such reports.
In more than two-thirds of the bear reports, garbage was later identified as the prime attractant for the bruins straying into residential areas.
Representatives of Wild Safe B.C. put almost 300 stickers on curbside carts, advising the property owner the cart had been put out on the street too far in advance of pick-up.
More than 120 letters about putting the garbage out too early were also sent to homeowners.