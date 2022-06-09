The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has launched a seven-week endowment matching campaign.
Invest in the OSO today for a richer Okanagan tomorrow runs through June 30.
People can donate through the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan-Similkameen from the symphony’s website, okanagansymphony.com/oso-endowment-matching-campaign.
“Penticton donors have used this federal matching program to add more than $100,000 to the Legacy Fund in support of the Symphony’s long-term sustainability,” said Aaron McRann, executive director of the South Okanagan foundation.
The OSO’s goal is to achieve $2 million of endowed funds by May 2025.