A suspect in a Vernon murder last year has been charged.
A second-degree murder charge was filed last week in Surrey Provincial Court against Paige Courtney Howse, 28. She’s accused of killing Alishia Lemp, who was found dead in a Vernon hotel room on Feb. 28, 2020.
Investigators from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit arrested Paige Howse in Surrey on Friday. She was held in custody for a court appearance on Tuesday.
“For the past 18 months, our investigative team has worked tirelessly, through several jurisdictions, to bring the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms Lemp’s death to this point,” said Cpl David Hoekstra of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit, in a news release.
“We want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Ms Lemp, and our appreciation for their patience during this incredibly difficult time,” Hoekstra said.