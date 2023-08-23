A centralized online fundraising hub has been created by GoFundMe to help people affected by the wildfires in B.C..
All individual fundraising appeals, launched to aid individuals or families, have been grouped together by the website. Company officials say all the appeals have been verified by staff for their accuracy.
“At GoFundMe, we are working around the clock to ensure the community receives the support it needs,’’ the company said in a Monday release.
As of Monday afternoon, one such fundraiser, started by the Kot Auto Group, had raised more than $60,000 of its $500,000 goal.
“All donations will go directly to support those affected by the fire,’’ says Kot Auto Group, owners of several vehicle dealerships in the Okanagan.
Another fundraiser, in support of Arturo and Elizabeth Peralta, is aimed at providing them with clothing, shelter, and food. The Peraltas are among at least 55 Kelowna-area families whose homes were destroyed by the McDougall Creek fire.
“Our parents have lost all their personal belongings — photos, scrapbooks and heirlooms, childhood belongings of my sister and I,’’ their daughters Santiago and Paola wrote in the fundraising appeal.
“More than anything, they’ve lost their safe space and their peace of mind.’’
For information on the fundraising appeals, and to donate follow the link on the front page of GoFundMe’s website.