The fungus that causes deadly white-nose syndrome in bats has been detected in bat guano in the Grand Forks area.
The B.C. Ministry of Forests made the announcement this week but the guano was actually in samples collected last summer, and “the test and results took a long time to be completed,” said Paula Rodriguez de la Vega, Okanagan region coordinator for the B.C. Community Bat Program.
Tests of winter samples collected in 2022-23 have also been completed but no WNS has been found so far in the Okanagan or B.C., she added.
“White-nose syndrome is a disease caused by a fungus called Pd (Pseudo -gymnoascus destructans). Since the syndrome was discovered in New York state in 2006, it has killed more than 90 per cent of the bats in eastern North America. WNS is now present in eight Canadian provinces and 38 U.S. states.”
This winter, Rodriguez de la Vega was on high alert since sick bats have been found south of the Canada-U.S. border in the Seattle area since 2016. And Pd was identified in guano found in several Alberta locations last year after discoveries in Saskatchewan in 2021.
Since the arrival of the fungus on the west coast of the United States in 2016, the province has been monitoring for its arrival here., according to the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship which is working with multiple partners to implement enhanced surveillance for the disease as well as to reduce threats to bat habitat.
“Since bats eat a wide variety of insects and pests, they are essential for keeping B.C.’s ecosystems in balance,” says the ministry news release. “The associated mortality is responsible for three Canadian bat species being listed as endangered under the federal Species at Risk Act.”
The public should contact the B.C. Community Bat Program or the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship with any information on the location of winter bat roosting sites, unusual behaviour, such as flying during the day, and observations of dead bats.
The disease, similar to athlete’s foot in humans, causes itching so bats expend their winter energy supply scratching and starve to death.
The fungus is primarily spread by bat-to-bat contact. The fungus doesn’t affect humans, but people may spread fungus spores through the movement of contaminated clothing and gear, or through accidental translocation of bats, says the ministry.
“Because there is currently no proven prevention or treatment for white nose syndrome, the best approach for bat conservation is the reduction of other threats to support healthy, resilient bat populations as they face this disease. Scientists are working together to better understand bat behaviour and habitat use in the winter when bats are most at risk from the fungus.”
“Anyone who discovers a sick or dead bat should never pick it up with their bare hands. The B.C. Community Bat Program has information about reporting a dead bat on its website as well as tips to help protect British Columbia’s bat populations,” said Rodriguez de la Vega.
“We have six species known to be affected in the Okanagan: Little Brown Myotis, Long-eared Myotis, Yuma Myotis, Fringed Myotis, Long-legged Myotis and Big Brown Bat. But the majority of our 14 species could be vulnerable. We need people to keep their eyes open for dead bats and winter bat activity when most are supposed to be hibernating) to monitor the spread of disease.”
The public is asked to collect dead bat specimens (without touching them with bare hands) and contact the B.C. Community Bat Program.
“There is no cure for WNS at present but improving our understanding of what species of bats are affected, and how the disease is spreading, will guide management and possibly help prevent the spread of disease. Researchers are looking for a cure or preventative treatment. Cori Lausen at the Wildlife Conservation Society Canada is developing bacterial treatments for bats to inhibit growth of the fungus. UV light kills fungus but it requires more testing,” she said.
WNS is just one of the many threats facing bat populations. There is also habitat loss (especially urban and rural expansion), climate change and forest fires, said Rodriguez de la Vega.
“People should care because B.C. bats are an essential part of our ecosystem, eating up to one-half of their body weight in insects each night in the summer. They consume forest, agricultural and human insect pests.”
In the U.S., organic pest control is estimated to cost $23 billion each year, she noted.
“People with bat roosts can document when they first see bats arrive in spring so we have a better sense of timing. Report bats in winter. We are learning that some species are active in winter while the detection of others could be a red flag for WNS. You can also participate in the annual bat count and become a bat ambassador.”
The public can also continue to steward bats on private property and with the local community, she said, “so we can promote resilient summer bat populations. (e.g. maintaining roosts, safe exclusions, bat boxes, bat-friendly community development).”
The public should be aware of the potential for human transportation of fungus spores, she said.
“Decontaminate if you are traveling between sites with bats and/or bat guano.” You can find the most up-to-date summer decontamination protocols at cwhc-rcsf.ca.