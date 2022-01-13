Waste aluminum recycling plant concept is illogical
Dear Editor:
Re: “Summerland eyed for hydrogen plant,” (Herald, Page 1, Jan. 11).
As a Professional Engineer, a climate scientist and a long-time advocate for scientifically-sound solutions to the climate crisis, I cannot begin to comprehend the logic of building a waste aluminum recycling plant in Summerland, Penticton, or anywhere else in the South Okanagan. Waste aluminum (from beer cans, scrap siding or old cars and airplanes) can NOT generate clean-burning hydrogen by any direct process. (Hydrogen is a colourless gas that burns clean, but it is NOT aluminum.)
To produce hydrogen from contaminated aluminum requires an exothermal process that starts with copious amounts of cheap electricity, and an abundant amount of clean water (to be drawn from Okanagan Lake?). And the byproducts of the exothermic reaction process will include large amounts of toxic carcinogens and heavy metal waste that will be discharged into the atmosphere and groundwater, downstream of the plant. So if this operation is to be located on a single acre adjacent to the wastewater treatment plant at Trout Creek, where will these by products end up?
So my question is; why does GH Power or Frontenac Energy want to build an aluminum recycling plant here in the South Okanagan? Is it because we can provide lots of cheap hydro-electric (green) power supplied by Fortis or BC Hydro, together with copious quantities of our Okanagan Lake water (to supply the hydrogen)?
And what about the toxic airborne (stack) and water-borne emissions from the complex exothermic combustion process? These emissions could perhaps be lethal to both human and wildlife populations.
Please note that hydrogen comes from water, and NOT from aluminum. So why doesn’t GH build their aluminum recycling operation somewhere near Metro Toronto, or better still, somewhere out in the wilderness?
Tom Siddon, P.Eng, Ph. D.
Kaleden
Words from the past remain relevant today
Dear Editor
This letter to the editor from the Penticton Herald dated Sept. 2, 1910 was recently brought to my attention.
I believe that it’s still relevant 112 years later. Please allow me to share.
To the Editor Penticton Herald:
Will you kindly allow me space in your valuable paper to make public a transaction of vital interest to the residents of Penticton.
A short time ago, Mr. W. T. Shatford on behalf of the S.O. Land Company signed a deed bequesting to the Municipality of Penticton one of the most beautiful lakeshore frontages in the Okanagan Valley.
A few years hence the people of Penticton will realize what this gift means. I am quite sure there are very few of the residents of Penticton aware of the fact that the most valuable lakeshore property now belongs to the Municipality, but when it is generally known, I am quite sure Mr. Shatford’s
generous gift will be appreciated at its true value.
I sincerely hope the resident of Penticton in token of Mr. Shatford’s generosity and as an act of courtesy will be unanimous in naming this beautiful pleasure ground “Shatford Park.”
—E. Foley Bennett
Jeanette Beaven
Penticton
City’s double standard on snow removal
Dear Editor:
As we all know, Penticton has been inundated with snow and has to deal with the consequences, by plowing, shovelling and plodding through heaps of snow and slush.
The City snow-clearing team does an awesome job of plowing roads and transit stops, usually in the middle of the night.
However, as with many tasks in life, there’s always room for improvement.
First and foremost for me is that the City should not have or want one standard for one group over another group. We all pay our property taxes and I’d suggest the City have a standard that covers all, businesses and residential properties, equally.
Last week, there were online pictures of the City plowing and removing the snow from in front of downtown Main Street businesses. As I ride around the city on public transit, I see snow piled about three feet high in front of homes and apartment buildings, even in front of the bus shelter by the Penticton Public Library.
The other day, the bus door wouldn’t open and I got on when the bus, on the fourth attempt, pulled up to the driveway of the library. A phone call to the City’s works department will tell residents that the snow the City plows to the curb is the resident’s responsibility to clear, if they want to have parking in front of their property.
This is my dilemma, why the double standards, when we all pay property taxes and as the City promotes “shop local?”
How can the City expect residential property owners to get out and about after the City plows snow to the curb?
Brigid Kemp
Penticton
Hitting the foolish in the pocket book
Dear Editor:
The predictable strain on health care systems brought about by the unwise unvaccinated has provoked the consideration of harsh measures by some jurisdictions such as Greece and Austria.
Now even Quebec is launching stiff measures by way of a health tax.
Not being much of an advocate of anything Quebec does, I must admit this is one concept that makes complete sense.
Hitting the foolish in the pocket book just might bring those lacking forethought around to thinking proactively.
Whatda you think?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Residency rule should apply to municipal candidates
Dear Editor:
Judith Preen recently wrote an interesting letter to the editor (Herald, Jan. 8).
In the list of things that she does not like was the comment: “Allowing a person who does not live in Penticton the right to be on the city council.”
Thank you for your comments Judith. You are right of course.
In 2002, Castlegar presented a motion to UBCM that the Local Government Act be amended to include a clause that requires a candidate for a local government elected office to be an eligible elector within the local government jurisdiction for at least 30 days prior to the date of his/her nomination.
The motion was not endorsed by the membership (other cities and towns) and consigned taxpayers to remain the victim of people that are running for their own purposes. So like so many resolutions that are well intended and would actually do some good it was consigned to the dustbin of history.
I believe that cities should be able to pass a local bylaw requiring city residential occupancy before running for municipal council. Penticton should be passing a bylaw to this effect. The length of time should be five years; 30 days is not good enough.
No one running for municipal office can possibly understand or relate to the people living in our municipality unless they actually reside there. Out-of-city residents leave our city’s problems behind them when they go home and close the door.
And pay lower taxes as recreational costs are forced on Penticton to feed the interests of the community where they live.
Sorry Coun. Julius Bloomfield, this is not personal. You are very likeable; but Penticton for too long has had too little representation on Penticton council looking out for the interests of Pentictonites foremost. As a consequence of this Penticton taxpayers are overloaded supplying the wants and recreational needs of people who choose to pay lower taxes by living outside our boundaries.
This council before it leaves office or asks for any citizen of Penticton to re-elect them should pass a bylaw restricting residency requirements for municipal office to within Penticton boundaries.
And the residency limit should be five years — not 30 days. A person should have a stake in this community before running for office. And using it as a place of work only is not enough.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
What do we want our city to look like in several years?
Dear Editor:
Subject: Penticton’s future
Much has been articulated with respect to the opposition to the proposed development at 602 Lakeshore Drive. We agree with the concerns regarding setbacks, laneway safety, congestion, loss of green space and attendant climate issues.
However, the larger issue is what do we want our city to look like in the years to come?
Most corporations and some cities are now guided by and aspire to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) principles and policies. This is an opportunity for Penticton to demonstrate its leadership.
City staff have recommended the public should be engaged in the creation of a heritage conservation area for Front Street, Lakeshore Drive and Windsor Avenue.
Our Official Community Plan specifically speaks to:
• Housing compatible with the existing neighbourhood’s character, with form and character guided by development permit guidelines.
• Create developments that are appropriately scaled and respectful of their context
• New residential developments are to be compatible with the neighbourhood in scale and design
The proposed development is asking for four major variances for front and back setbacks; increasing hard surfacing from 60% to 84% and allow a landscaping buffer to be interrupted by a parking lot.
These are not minor variances; they violate spirit and intentions of the OCP, development permit guidelines and ESG principles.
There remain only seventeen homes on Lakeshore Drive and if this application is approved, there are at least six more homes waiting to cash in on the development bonanza that will change the face of this historic neighbourhood and for that matter the character of our city.
This is not just a one-off approval, it is the thin edge of the wedge with irrevocable consequences. The real issue is do we want to retain the feel and character of our beautiful historic community or become another Kelowna-like city with no long-term plan. It is time to take a step back and develop a thoughtful strategy.
Council, you have the power to shape Penticton into a city we can all be proud of.
We urge you to put this development on hold and let the city staff proceed with their investigation of a Heritage Conservation Area.
Dennis and Kate Hayashi
Penticton
City council must establish priorities
Dear Editor:
Isn’t it past time to ask where priorities should be? While city council spends $4 million on bike lanes at a time when they are needed least and sells near 6% tax increases to citizens, more and more people are questioning whether there is actually more harm than good coming out of the responses to COVID-19.
In Nov. 2021 the Canadian Mental Health Association released a report with alarming statistics. For example:
From 2019 to 2020 opioid deaths increased by 70% (17 per day) which grew by 17.6% in the first three months of 2021 (20 per day).
“The food insecure population in Canada grew by 39% in the first two months of the pandemic.
“Kids Help Phone saw an increase in calls about physical abuse 28% and isolation 48%
In 2020 “the number of excess deaths was greater than can be explained by COVID-19 alone...”
About a year earlier in Dec. 2020 the University of British Columbia raised warnings and had this to say:
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had profound impacts on the mental health and wellbeing of populations globally. Indeed, the secondary effects of the pandemic, including rising unemployment and worries about the broader economy, housing instability, food insecurity, and disruptions in access to services and social supports, among others, have contributed to significant deteriorations in population mental health.”
Who knows, maybe a couple more bike lanes, an even bigger tax grab, or setting up a telephone number for people to call will solve the problems? Either way, it’s past time to ask if there’s more harm than good being done.
Wayne Llewellyn
Penticton
Gyms are greater priority than pubs
Dear Editor:
I am trying to understand why it was decided that gyms had to close because of COVID, but pubs do not. I have not seen evidence that more cases are coming from gym attendees.
In pubs, you need to wear a mask when entering and show your card for two doses. Once seated, you can take off your mask, so in effect everyone in the pub has no mask protection, which makes sense if one is eating, but I am sure there is a good chance of spreading in the pubs with all the maskless patrons.
I like having the pubs open and enjoy them, but I cannot figure out the rationale.
The gym I attend has the same protocol as the pubs. You need to wear your mask, you need to have your vaccination card with the two shots before you can get in. Once in the gym you must wear your mask at all times and maintain social distance.
On occasion, like the pub, you pass by another table or person closer than six feet. But we are all masked so the chance of exposure is severely limited, unlike pubs. After you are done with the equipment, you must wipe it down, and ideally wipe it down before you start.
There are spray bottles and single-use paper towels throughout the gym.
I would like to see some evidence that links COVID cases to exposures in gyms or pubs, as there must be some logical reason for this what appears to be a prejudicial decision.
Glenn White
Shawnigan Lake