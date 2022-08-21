What about the rest of us?
Dear Editor:
Is Canada’s Charter of Rights meant to prioritize the rights of the criminal homeless over the rights of law-abiding taxpaying citizens?
I fully recognize there are many people experiencing homeless who are not criminals and need society’s help.
However, there are a great many who steal anything they can and litter our city at great cost.
Our justice system and elected officials seem to think their rights take priority over everyone else’s. This is wrong. We should have the right to not have to lock everything up every time we leave it, even on our own property.
We should have the right to traverse our city streets without being accosted.
We should have the right not to look at all the garbage these people leave on our city streets and pathways. Our elected officials federally, provincially and locally need to start recognizing the rights of the taxpayers..
Bruce Jones
Kelowna
Cycling nightmare to west-side Skaha
Dear Editor:
I am grateful for the concisely- written letter by Paul von Matt regarding a very dangerous highway section for cyclists in Penticton (Herald, Aug. 18).
How terrible, he was hit by a truck!
I, too, am frightened when trying to bike from the Channel onto Hwy. 97 and then trying to bike over to west-side Skaha and especially navigating the return trip, such a hazardous section.
There is no decent path in either direction. Fortunately, a light has been added for a safer highway crossing at the lower end of the hill before the highway heads out of town.
However, the real danger is between that new light and heading back to town.
Currently, there is no safe way to walk or bike home from west side Skaha.
Fortunately, the new lake-to-lake bike lanes are increasing safety for cyclists in the corridor stretch. But getting over to west-side Skaha is very tricky and coming home is hazardous, indeed. Certainly, a safety lane needs to be added.
Patricia Hunter
Penticton
880 Naramata Rd. is a huge eyesore
Dear Editor:
If anyone has any concern for the future of the Naramata Bench and the proposed development at 1050 Spiller Road, one need not look any further than 880 Naramata Road to see what kind of developer Canadian Horizons really is.
Almost four years ago the developer, which is the one proposing the subdivision above Naramata Bench, ripped out a productive peach orchard and promptly dumped hundreds of dump-truck-loads of fill onto the property.
880 Naramata Road is now an unsightly mess of sand, gravel, boulders and invasive weeds on the otherwise scenic Naramata Road. The weeds are a nuisance to local farmers as they are spreading with a vengeance that only the Russian thistle can manage. The whole mess reflects very poorly on Canadian Horizons.
Driving from Penticton toward and along Naramata Road are many sign that express opposition to the proposed Canadian Horizons project.
For so many people and businesses to display signs on their own properties speaks volumes about the strength of the opposition to Canadian Horizons.
If you feel inclined to add your voice to express your own opposition to subdivisions on the bench, let your council members know — a single email will reach the mayor and each of the council members: council@penticton.ca
Hans Karow
Penticton
Electric vehicles band-aid solution
Dear Editor:
Almost anyone would profer the fact that we, as individuals in a democratic country, have the right to an opinion on almost anything. The opinion is just an opinion and only that. Rightness or wrongness doesn’t enter into this.
However, having said that, I am responding to a recent submission by Patrick MacDonald re: the shambles left behind by fossil fuel producers after the sources have dried up or been shut down.
MacDonald has made it very clear through his past submissions that he is what might be termed as “a died in the wool Trudeau Liberal supporter.” As I pointed out, opinions are a right in a democracy. Through his recent submission, MacDonald would appear to be going down two separate avenues.
One avenue would point out the apparent disregard for our present and future ecological well-being. The other avenue would seem to point how well Trudeau and company have benefitted Canadians overall in recent years. It was also mentioned that the Conservatives along with Poiliviere have talked a great deal about climate change etal. but have offered no concrete solutions towards same.
MacDonald, going down the second avenue I mentioned, by implication that Trudeau and the Liberals have met these challenges head on and continue to do so in a big way. My question here would be to see a list of situations where this government has made giant strides to right the apparent wrongs of these described oil production abandonments. If it’s as he states, a further question might be, “why don’t we know about all the Liberals have done to rectify the problem?”
While I, too am concerned with climate change and planet ecological well-being, I realize that fossil fuels are not renewable but that we will always be dependent on them to some degree in some way, shape or form.
Along with Patrick MacDonald, I would also welcome genuine solutions that show viable alternatives to fossil fuels. Electric vehicles are merely a band-aid solution.
What the real solution is, is up for grabs as of yet. In the long run, it seems that even politicians, irrespective of political stripe can’t come up with a viable solution.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Theatre renos are lipstick on a pig
Dear Editor:
Kelowna’s only performing arts space is 60-years old. New paint, new exhibition space, new toilets or new whatever does nothing to erase this reality.
The building was opened in 1963 because the citizens of the day knew that a performing arts centre was essential to both their quality of life and the future growth their city. Undeterred by their meagre budget, they relied on donations and sweat equity and then celebrated their remarkable achievement.
Today, City Hall says they are “revitalizing the facility to ensure it continues to serve us into it’s retirement years.” Nonsense.
Who would believe that — it’s like putting lipstick on a pig.
Think of how much the entertainment industry has changed in those 60 years — of acoustics, of technology, of presentation, of
performance and performers and audience expectations.
The present building falls short in all areas.
City Hall’s failure to recognize the arts and honour them with an up-to-date performance space ignores the reality that the arts are essential to a vibrant quality of life. Their admission that this 60-year-old building is our “premiere performing arts venue” is shockingly dismissive.
Do they not understand that our human souls cannot live on new roads or beautiful scenery, or our ‘four season playground’ alone?
A healthy vibrant city must also provide facilities for the performing arts so both those who perform, those in the audience and those in the broader community can flourish.
Surely, we’ve grown up enough as a city to warrant a new performing facility that recognizes and acknowledges this.
Kelowna City Hall needs to show some leadership and run fast to catch up with the citizens who are trying to change this shameful void in our community.
Sharon J. Simpson
Kelowna
Canada stand up for global education
Dear Editor:
As you read this letter, without even realizing it, you are decoding a complex set of symbols to form words that have assigned meaning.
You are then putting these words together into sentences so you can comprehend the whole text. Now, imagine how different your life would be if you couldn’t read even a simple text. Imagine how difficult it would be to function in our world. This is the reality of millions of children living in low- and middle-income countries.
There is currently a global learning crisis, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, an estimated 70% of 10-year-olds in low- and middle-income nations are unable to understand a simple written text. Given that education is defined as a human right by the UN, this crisis is clearly a human rights issue.
Further, since access to high-quality education is a key tool for global poverty alleviation, the learning crisis is also threatening the progress made in eradicating global extreme poverty and is
putting the futures of hundreds of millions of children around the world and their societies at risk.
Thus, as Canada’s Charlevoix educational investments run out next year, I hope to see Canada be part of the solution to the learning crisis, by reaffirming its global leadership in education at the Transforming Education Summit during UNGA, and by committing to increase its Official Development Assistance in the 2023 budget to meet its commitments to invest more in global education.
Garrison Dyck, BSc
Edmonton
Is institution allowed to flout the law?
Dear Editor:
According to what I have recently seen on TV news lines Pope Francis says there is not enough evidence to start a church action against Cardinal Marc Ouellet for alleged sexual abuse.
So it’s OK by the Catholic Church’s standards, but certainly not for the rest of the population who take this very seriously worldwide.
Is this institution allowed to flout the law?
What does this say about the morality this Pope is supposed to practise and maintain? And the suggestion that the Cardinal could be considered as the next Pope! Really?
Hopefully this matter and any others similar will be dealt with by civil authorities and courts and justice will be seen to be done.
Across the world, the people of one nation give thanks to a long departed monarch who said “no” to Rome and rescued his country from the confines and restraints of such an organization.
Maybe it’s time for more of this action?
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton