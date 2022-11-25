Forty forest fires are still burning across B.C., including two that have been reported since Monday.
Half the fires are in the Coastal fire zone, which covers the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, where temperatures have been seasonal.
Just under half are in the Prince George fire zone, some having started more than two months ago, and all are considered to be held or under control.
There are no active fires in the Kamloops fire zone, which covers much of the Southern Interior including the Okanagan.
Despite the cold and snowy conditions locally, the Kelowna Fire Department has been dispatched to a number of grass or brush fires recently. But the classification is misleading, KFD Chief Travis Whiting says.
“Members of the public may have seen something, which they think is a fire in the grass or the brush,” Whiting said. “So that’s what it gets paged out as. It’s kind of a catch-all just to get the crews rolling until they get more information.
“But once we arrive, it could be anything from a garage fire to an outdoor fire,” Whiting said.