Tuesday, March 22
• Spring Break! Classes resume for elementary, middle and secondary school students on April 4.
• Penticton Museum and Archives Brown Bag Lunch series featuring “The role of the public in cat and wildlife welfare,” presented by Anna Skurikhina, noon-1 p.m. at Penticton Public Library auditorium, suggested donation of $2
• Introduction to American Sign Language at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 9-11 a.m., ages 13 and over, second of three sessions, registration is $50, call 778-718-5757 to register, presented by Okanagan School of the Arts
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, NewLINE Dance, Lev.1, 9 a.m.; Tuesday Lunch Special, $8, 11:30 a.m.; Improver Line Dance, 1 p.m.
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Improv Workshops at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, noon, call: 778-718-5757
• Penticton & District Community Arts Council presents “Aging Art and the Modern Elder” by the North Okanagan Chapter of Federation of Canadian Artists at The Leir House, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. You may also view it online at: pentictonartscouncil.com
• “It’s a Colourful World,” featuring the works of Jenny Long at Summerland Community Arts Council, 95-25 Wharton Street in Summerland, weekdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum: “Our Living Languages: First Peoples’ Voices in B.C.” and “Penticton’s Built Heritage,” Tuesdays- Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Now playing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Batman” (PG, 176 minutes); “Death on the Nile,” (PG, 127 minutes); “Uncharted,” (PG, 116 minutes); “Spiderman: No Way Home,” (PG, 150 minutes); “Ella and the Little Sorcerer,” (G, 91 minutes); “The Outfit,” (PG, 105 minutes); “X”(PG, 105 minutes); “The Wolf and the Lion,” (PG, 99 minutes). For showtimes and to purchase tickets: landmarkcinemas.com/penticton
Wednesday, March 23
• Karaoke Star Search at The Barley Mill Pub, 8:30 p.m., qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals, win a gift card, qualifiers run every Wednesday until May 25
• The Slocan Ramblers perform at The Dream Cafe in support of their album, “Up The Hill And Through The Fog”, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m.
• Artists in Residence Exhibition at Penticton Arts Council, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, chair yoga, 9 a.m. (mat required), cribbage, 1 p.m.
• “One Little Thing,” a solo exhibition by Deb Tougas Little things make big things happen, The Leir House Cultural Centre, 220 Manor Park, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., show runs Wednesdays to Saturdays through April 30
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Preschool Performers, Acting Workshop at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 10-11 a.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Pre-Teen Performers at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 3:30-5 p.m., for details or to register: 778-718-5757
• Okanagan School of the Arts presents Showtime! Community Theatre Rehearsals at Penticton Elks Lodge, 7-10 p.m., for more details: 778-718-5757
• Men’s dart night at the Penticton Elks Lodge, 6:30 p.m.
• Introduction to American Sign Language at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre, 9-11 a.m., ages 13 and over, third and final session, registration is $50, call 778-718-5757 to register, presented by Okanagan School of the Arts
Thursday, March 24
• Okanagan College Speakers Series presents Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie discussing his new book, “Rez Rules: My Indictment of Canada's and America’s Systemic Racism Against Indigenous People,” 7 p.m. at Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence, room 113, pre-registration required
• Magic with Ryan Michael at Time Winery, 6:30 p.m., $25, purchase: timewines.ca
• Open Mic at Clancy’s Pub, Grill & Pizza, beginning at 6:30 p.m., ages 19 and over
• Artists in Residence Exhibition at Penticton Arts Council, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre, carpet bowl, 10:15 a.m.; improver line dance, 1 p.m.
• Karaoke with DJ Skye at Slackwater Brewing Co., 6:30-9 p.m.
• Youth Pottery Classes at Artables, 432 Main Street, 3:30-5 p.m., presented by Okanagan School of the Arts, for details, phone: 778-718-5757
Friday, March 25
• Ignite the Arts Festival begins, first of 10 days, at various local venues. Square Mini Mural Unveiling, Cannery Brewing Co., 6-9 p.m., free, for full list of events visit: pentictonartgallery.com
• BCHL junior hockey, West Kelowna Warriors at Penticton Vees, 7 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, for tickets: valleyfirstitx.ca
• Friday Night Live at Summerland Arts and Cultural Centre, 9525 Wharton Street, featuring Kyle Anderson, 7-9 p.m., $15, ages 19 and over, to purchase in advance: summerlandarts.com
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre Open 8 Ball Tournament, 9 a.m.; Mah Jong Int., 1 p.m.
• Discovery House presents “Soup is Good Food,” delivery or pickup, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., large orders must be placed in advance online before noon Wednesday at: discoveryhouserecovery.com/food or by phone at: 250-488-7736
• Thank You to All Our Front-Line Heroes Night at Penticton Elks Lodge, 5-9 p.m., free hot dogs and potato salad to all front line workers, acoustic jam session at 6:30 p.m.
• Fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Karaoke with your host “Candie” at Royal Canadian Legion , 7:30 p.m.-close
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday night dinner, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
• Ignite the Arts festival, Day 2, today’s events, all at Penticton Art Gallery, artist talk with Ari Neufeld, 1-1:45 p.m.; artist talk with Danielle Krysa, 2-2:45 p.m.; exhibition opening gale, 7-11 p.m.; a parade to nowhere, 6:30 p.m., meet at the orange bridge at Okanagan Lake Park to participate, for details on all events: pentictonartgallery.com
• Penticton Farmers Market is located at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre (near the food court), 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
• Gord McLaren performs at The Nest at the Cannery Trade Centre, along with special guests Troe Weston, Cain Critchlow, Anne Ramey and Meghan McLaren, 7 p.m., $15 cover, call to reserve at 250-493-7275
• Charity bottle drive, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at IGA in Summerland and Penticton in support of C-DART animal organization, BC-SPCA and Penticton Regional Hospital
• DIY Paper Lantern Workshop at Penticton Museum, 1-4 p.m., register online at pentictonmuseum.com or phone 250-490-2451
• Penticton Senior’s Drop-In Centre; chair dance,10 a.m.; EZ Line Dance, 11 a.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge cribbage, 10 a.m., meat draw, 4 p.m., roast pork dinner, 5:30 p.m., music to follow at 6 p.m. with Still Thirsty
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon-4 p.m.
• Live music at Slackwater Brewing Co, 218 Martin Street, featuring Aidan Mayes, 6 p.m.
• Live music at Highway 97 Brewing Co., 6 p.m.
• Michael de Meng's Dream Monsters Workshop at Penticton Arts Council, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., first of two days, total session: $250, call: 250-492-7997
Sunday, March 27
• The 94th Academy Awards, live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, 5 p.m. (PT, CTV, ABC).
• Ignite the Arts festival, today’s events: UnBox Project at The Dream Cafe,
1-2:45 p.m., free but you must pre-register; “Awakening: First Blossoms Spring Equinox” at the Cleland Theatre, 6:30 - 10 p.m., free but you must pre-register; a concert featuring Victoria Jeanig and Ullus Collective, Devyn Destinee, Mariel Belanger, Rich n Beka, The Melawmen Collective, Curtis Clearsky and the Constellationz’; to view details on events: pentictonartgallery.com, festival continues daily until Sunday, April 3
• BCHL junior hockey, Merritt Centennials at Penticton Vees, 4 p.m. at South Okanagan Events Centre, final game of the regular season, to purchase tickets: valleyfirstitx.ca
• Penticton Farmers Market is located at the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre (near the food court), 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
• Mat Duffus performs at Ye Olde Welcome Inn at Gallagher Lake, 4-7 p.m.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, meat draw, 2 p.m., kitchen is open for lunch
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Sunday afternoon meat draw, 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge breakfast, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., meat draw and dog races, 2 p.m.
• Hot rockin’ bingo at the Barley Mill Brew Pub, 6:30-9 p.m.; charity meat draw supporting Pathways Addictions Centre, multiple chances to win, 1:30-3 p.m.
• Live music at the Cannery Brewing Co., featuring Justin Koshman, 5-7 p.m.
• Michael de Meng's Dream Monsters Workshop at Penticton Arts Council, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., first of two days, total session: $250, call: 250-492-7997
