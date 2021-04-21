National Volunteer Week (April 18-24, 2021) is a time to celebrate, recognize and thank volunteers.
The theme is “The Value of One, The Power of Many.” This reflects the awe-inspiring acts of kindness by millions of individuals and the magic that happens when we work together towards a common purpose. We recognize the value of the caring and compassion that each one has shown another, and we recognize the power of people, organizations, and sectors working together.
Wendy Weisner, executive director of the South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre, says when one volunteer gives their time, skills and knowledge, this is extremely valuable.
“The power of many results from a local Volunteer Centre’s efforts in helping thousands of volunteers find engaging work. This has never been more the case as in a pandemic,” says Weisner. “The local Volunteer Centre has ensured volunteering continues to play a vital role in the region. The recent publication “Healthy Volunteers Mean Healthy Communities” shows us how staying healthy as an individual volunteer has the power to produce healthy strong and vibrant communities.”
This week is a special time set aside to appreciate the work of volunteers. Volunteers ensure our region’s most vulnerable are not left behind and increase our region’s capacity in hospitals, shelters, food banks, schools, festivals, and sport, among others.
If paid, that work would exceed more than $150 million every year.
“I look forward to this space in time each year to draw attention to the wonderful volunteers and their contributions that every single South Okanagan Resident benefits from,” says Weisner.
If you are interested in receiving updates on volunteer opportunities, please click on Register to Volunteer.
With this being National Volunteer Week, follow and keep an eye to the Volunteer Centre’s social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.