A man faces 16 charges after police seized a number of firearms from a Vernon residence Thursday morning.
The local detachment’s Targeted Police Unit and the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team converged on a house in the 3700 block of 25th Avenue.
Items seized included a nine-millimetre gun, a .22-calibre rifle, two handguns, and a large quantity of ammunition. Police also seized several prohibited firearm suppressor/
silencers.
“These firearms present a real and serious threat to the safety of our community,” said RCMP spokesman Const. Chris Terleski.
A 25-year-old Vernon man has been charged. More charges are possible.