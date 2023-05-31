Nearly 18 months after a student was struck outside Uplands Elementary School, officials are finally digging into a safety plan for that facility and one other.
In partnership with the RCMP and School District 67, the city is launching a Safe Routes to School initiative for Uplands and Carmi elementary schools.
City staff and consultants have already visited both sites and met with members of the respective school communities to study well-used routes and come up with opportunities to make kids’ commutes even safer.
“This might include new infrastructure such as traffic calming, road crossings or new sidewalks, and can also include actions relating to programming and education, such as ‘walking school buses’ or bike safety education,” said Kristen Dixon, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, in a press release.
Draft safety plans for both schools are expected to be ready later this year.
In the wake of the student being hit and receiving non-life-threatening injuries outside Uplands Elementary in December 2021, the city stepped up signage and other infrastructure near the school while developing longer term safety plans.